6H AGO

Matteo Manassero betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Matteo Manassero of Italy plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Matteo Manassero competes in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club. The tournament offers a purse of $4 million with players vying for a share of the prize money.

    Latest odds for Manassero at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Manassero's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Manassero's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4566-71-70-67-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-71-65-67-2230.292
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-75E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-69-68-68-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4566-70-67-74-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-71-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6872-67-68-75-23.125
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT2570-73-70-75E31.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4368-66-72-70-1210.438

    Manassero's recent performances

    • Manassero has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Manassero has an average of -0.871 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Manassero has averaged 0.169 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee181-1.044-0.871
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.038-0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.7800.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2970.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.0710.169

    Manassero's advanced stats and rankings

    • Manassero has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.044 (181st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.0 yards ranks 182nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sports a 0.038 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Manassero has delivered a 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 21.48 percent of the time.
    • Manassero has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 148th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

