Matteo Manassero betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Matteo Manassero of Italy plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Matteo Manassero competes in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club. The tournament offers a purse of $4 million with players vying for a share of the prize money.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Manassero's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Manassero's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|66-71-70-67
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-69-68-68
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|66-70-67-74
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|72-67-68-75
|-2
|3.125
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T25
|70-73-70-75
|E
|31.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|68-66-72-70
|-12
|10.438
Manassero's recent performances
- Manassero has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Manassero has an average of -0.871 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Manassero has averaged 0.169 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-1.044
|-0.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.038
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.780
|0.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.297
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.071
|0.169
Manassero's advanced stats and rankings
- Manassero has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.044 (181st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.0 yards ranks 182nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sports a 0.038 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Manassero has delivered a 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 21.48 percent of the time.
- Manassero has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 148th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
