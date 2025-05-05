Matteo Manassero betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Manassero has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.044 (181st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.0 yards ranks 182nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sports a 0.038 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.26% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Manassero has delivered a 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 21.48 percent of the time.