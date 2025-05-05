Matt NeSmith betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Matt NeSmith returns to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performance at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
NeSmith's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
NeSmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|65-69-71-73
|-10
|31.417
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
NeSmith's recent performances
- NeSmith has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- NeSmith has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has averaged -0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.933
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.334
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.166
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.847
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.948
|-0.487
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.933 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, NeSmith is sporting a -0.334 mark. He ranks 52nd with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.847 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he ranks 203rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranks 271st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- NeSmith has accumulated 31 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 188th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.