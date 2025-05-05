PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matt NeSmith betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Matt NeSmith returns to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performance at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    NeSmith's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5472-68-67-73-4

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    NeSmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1265-69-71-73-1031.417
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-75+6--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC68-77+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • NeSmith has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • NeSmith has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has averaged -0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.933-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.334-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1660.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.847-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.948-0.487

    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.933 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, NeSmith is sporting a -0.334 mark. He ranks 52nd with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.847 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he ranks 203rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranks 271st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • NeSmith has accumulated 31 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 188th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

