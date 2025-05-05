Mason Andersen betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.545 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sports a -0.681 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 182nd with a 59.43% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Andersen has delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranks 174th by breaking par 18.86% of the time.