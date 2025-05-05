PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Mason Andersen betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mason Andersen betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Mason Andersen will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Andersen's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Andersen at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Andersen's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Mason Andersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6368-73-76-72+12.551
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6170-65-67-75-34.600
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-72-77-69+62.750
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-68-68-71-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-73+3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6568-68-74-71-33.800
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--

    Mason Andersen's recent performances

    • Andersen's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
    • He has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Andersen has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.673 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mason Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.545-0.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.681-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.067-0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.012-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.147-0.673

    Mason Andersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.545 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sports a -0.681 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 182nd with a 59.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Andersen has delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranks 174th by breaking par 18.86% of the time.
    • Andersen has accumulated 32 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 186th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW