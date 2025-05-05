Mason Andersen betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Mason Andersen will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Andersen's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Andersen's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Mason Andersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|68-73-76-72
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|70-65-67-75
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-72-77-69
|+6
|2.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-68-71
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T65
|68-68-74-71
|-3
|3.800
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
Mason Andersen's recent performances
- Andersen's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
- He has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.673 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mason Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.545
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.681
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.067
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.012
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.147
|-0.673
Mason Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.545 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sports a -0.681 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 182nd with a 59.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Andersen has delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranks 174th by breaking par 18.86% of the time.
- Andersen has accumulated 32 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 186th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.