Jeremy Paul betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jeremy Paul will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This marks Paul's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Jeremy Paul's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Jeremy Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|66-70-67-72
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|36.500
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|65-68-70-70
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|64-70-71-68
|-11
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
Jeremy Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Paul has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -0.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.331
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.388
|-0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.013
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.016
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.054
|-0.822
Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 ranks 32nd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Paul sports a -0.388 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul has delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 94th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
- Paul has accumulated 203 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 106th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
