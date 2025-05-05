PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Jeremy Paul will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This marks Paul's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Paul at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Jeremy Paul's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Jeremy Paul's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT266-70-67-72-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2269-69-70-73-336.500
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1665-68-70-70-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2564-70-71-68-1131.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-73+5--

    Jeremy Paul's recent performances

    • Paul has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Paul has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Paul has averaged -0.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3310.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.388-0.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.0130.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.016-0.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.054-0.822

    Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings

    • Paul's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 ranks 32nd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Paul sports a -0.388 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Paul has delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 94th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
    • Paul has accumulated 203 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 106th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW