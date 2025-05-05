PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 01: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic May 8-11. This marks Hughes' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Hughes' first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC65-73-4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT368-66-69-67-14312.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open1069-66-66-66-1375.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3675-69-69-70-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2273-70-72-73E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational5274-73-74-75+812.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3670-66-71-70-716.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4068-69-76-67-817.625

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
    • Hughes has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged 1.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.1410.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.2280.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.3110.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1000.0070.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.0521.135

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.141 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.228 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
    • Hughes has accumulated 496 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 47th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

