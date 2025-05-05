Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 01: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic May 8-11. This marks Hughes' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Hughes' first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|312.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|10
|69-66-66-66
|-13
|75.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|75-69-69-70
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|73-70-72-73
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|52
|74-73-74-75
|+8
|12.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|70-66-71-70
|-7
|16.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|68-69-76-67
|-8
|17.625
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
- Hughes has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 1.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.141
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.228
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.311
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|0.007
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.052
|1.135
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.141 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.228 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
- Hughes has accumulated 496 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 47th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
