Mac Meissner betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot on the 13th hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Meissner's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T65
|68-69-73-72
|-2
|3.900
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|3.764
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|72-70-72-78
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|66-69-68-70
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|70-70-74-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|74-69-70-75
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 28th with a score of 2-under.
- He has an average of -0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has an average of 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.235 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.561
|-0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.081
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.364
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.013
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.103
|-0.235
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.561 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.081 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 178th with a 60.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner has delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 169th by breaking par 19.31% of the time.
- Meissner has accumulated 117 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 140th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
