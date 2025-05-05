PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot on the 13th hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Meissner's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1370-68-68-65-13

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6568-69-73-72-23.900
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5370-71-72-74-13.764
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5272-70-72-78+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3966-69-68-70-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2870-70-74-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4274-69-70-75E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-73E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 28th with a score of 2-under.
    • He has an average of -0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has an average of 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.235 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.561-0.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.081-0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3640.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.0130.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.103-0.235

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.561 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.081 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 178th with a 60.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner has delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 169th by breaking par 19.31% of the time.
    • Meissner has accumulated 117 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 140th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

