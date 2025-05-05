Mac Meissner betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.561 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.081 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 178th with a 60.32% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Meissner has delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 169th by breaking par 19.31% of the time.