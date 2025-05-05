PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Luke List betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Luke List of the United State celebrates after a birdie on the fourth hole on day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 25, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Luke List will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for List at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is List's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    List's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-69-61-69-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6469-74-70-75+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-69E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3669-67-71-70-716.500

    List's recent performances

    • List has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • List has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List has averaged -0.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4790.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180-0.858-0.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.130-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.1930.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.702-0.405

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.479 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List is sporting a -0.858 mark that ranks 180th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List has delivered a -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.87% of the time.
    • List has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 151st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

