Luke List betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Luke List of the United State celebrates after a birdie on the fourth hole on day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 25, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Luke List will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is List's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-69-61-69
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-74-70-75
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|69-67-71-70
|-7
|16.500
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- List has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.479
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-0.858
|-0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.130
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.193
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.702
|-0.405
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.479 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List is sporting a -0.858 mark that ranks 180th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List has delivered a -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.87% of the time.
- List has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 151st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.