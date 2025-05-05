Lee Hodges betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Hodges has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 three times, and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.

Hodges has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.