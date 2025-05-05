Lee Hodges betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Lee Hodges will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Hodges' first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-77
|-3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|68-69-66-65
|-12
|63.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|65-74-69-72
|-4
|5.100
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|66-69-71-73
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T9
|67-76-73-70
|-2
|67.833
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|66-70-69-70
|-13
|18.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T10
|68-64-67-69
|-12
|63.667
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T5
|69-63-69-67
|-14
|--
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 three times, and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.054
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.426
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.003
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.444
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.921
|0.302
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.054 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges is sporting a 0.426 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 69.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges is delivering a 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Hodges has accumulated 242 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 90th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.