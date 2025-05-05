PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

    Lee Hodges will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Hodges' first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-77-3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1168-69-66-65-1263.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5765-74-69-72-45.100
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3366-69-71-73-924.214
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT967-76-73-70-267.833
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3466-70-69-70-1318.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1068-64-67-69-1263.667
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT569-63-69-67-14--

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 three times, and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged 0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0540.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4260.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.003-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.444-0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9210.302

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.054 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges is sporting a 0.426 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 69.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges is delivering a 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
    • Hodges has accumulated 242 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 90th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

