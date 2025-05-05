Lanto Griffin betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 25, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, teeing off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11. Griffin looks to improve on his previous performance at this event.
Griffin's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T66
|71-68-74-71
|E
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of even par.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|71-71-74-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|67-69-73-74
|-5
|1.680
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|70-65-72-66
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 25th with a score of 11-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.181
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.096
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|179
|-0.499
|-0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.055
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.277
|-0.130
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a 0.096 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 63.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 132 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 135th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
