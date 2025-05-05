PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 25, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 25, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Lanto Griffin returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, teeing off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11. Griffin looks to improve on his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Griffin's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6671-68-74-71E

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of even par.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-72-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipW/D74+2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4071-71-74-74+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-70+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7267-69-73-74-51.680
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2570-65-72-66-1131.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 25th with a score of 11-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged -0.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1810.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.0960.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green179-0.499-0.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.055-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.277-0.130

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a 0.096 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 63.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
    • Griffin has accumulated 132 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 135th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

