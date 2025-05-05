Kevin Yu betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Kevin Yu returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after an impressive showing last year. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 looking to build on his strong performance in the 2024 edition of this tournament.
Yu's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-63-67-69
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|72-68-68-71
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T45
|67-71-70-68
|-8
|10.250
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|74-70-73-68
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|71-67-68-67
|-11
|49.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|64
|71-72-72-70
|-3
|7.250
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.612 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 1.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.605
|0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.604
|0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.230
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.517
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.462
|1.092
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.605 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.604 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 23.85% of the time.
- Yu has accumulated 267 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 83rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.