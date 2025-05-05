Kevin Velo betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Velo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo is sporting a -0.273 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 20.16% of the time.