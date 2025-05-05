Kevin Velo betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 27, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kevin Velo will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Velo's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Velo's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Velo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|58-69-66-71
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|68-70-72-77
|+3
|5.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|69-66-71-70
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
Velo's recent performances
- Velo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Velo has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Velo has averaged -0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Velo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.172
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.273
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.214
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.673
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.987
|-0.322
Velo's advanced stats and rankings
- Velo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo is sporting a -0.273 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 20.16% of the time.
- Velo has accumulated 66 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 165th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.