Kevin Roy betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy will compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This marks Roy's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Roy's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Kevin Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|69-72-69-72
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|72-69-75-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|62-73-67-68
|-18
|52.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|44.000
Kevin Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.459 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kevin Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.349
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.038
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.034
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.063
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.291
|0.459
Kevin Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.349 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a 0.038 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy has delivered a -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
- Roy has accumulated 226 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 95th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
