Kaito Onishi betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kaito Onishi will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This will be Onishi's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Onishi's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Onishi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|66-71-72-70
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|70-72-69-73
|E
|12.100
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-74
|-2
|--
Onishi's recent performances
- Onishi has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Onishi has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has averaged 0.012 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.023
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.410
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.079
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.103
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.251
|0.012
Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
- Onishi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.023 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi sports a -0.410 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Onishi has delivered a 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 19.78% of the time.
- Onishi ranks 74th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.89% and has accumulated 39 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 185th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
