Kaito Onishi betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Onishi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.023 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi sports a -0.410 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Onishi has delivered a 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 19.78% of the time.