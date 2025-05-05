Justin Lower betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images for the CJ Cup)
Justin Lower returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Lower's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-74
|-1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|67-67-62-68
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-73-68-74
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|72-71-71-73
|-1
|22.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T62
|69-72-74-69
|-4
|7.625
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Lower has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.143
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.045
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|173
|-0.406
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.352
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.152
|-0.276
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.143 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower is sporting a 0.045 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower is delivering a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 22.39% of the time.
- Lower has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 82nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.