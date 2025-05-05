PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images for the CJ Cup)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images for the CJ Cup)

    Justin Lower returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Lower at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Lower's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-74-1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-73-68-74-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-71+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC69-78+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3872-71-71-73-122.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6269-72-74-69-47.625

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Lower has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.1430.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.045-0.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green173-0.406-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.352-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.152-0.276

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.143 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower is sporting a 0.045 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower is delivering a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 22.39% of the time.
    • Lower has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 82nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW