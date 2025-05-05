Joseph Bramlett betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Joseph Bramlett returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 26th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Bramlett's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Bramlett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|66-68-71-68
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T38
|68-71-71-74
|-4
|10.578
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|67-68-64-68
|-21
|105.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T35
|69-71-64-71
|-7
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|66-72-67-71
|-8
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T58
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T52
|64-75-70-70
|-5
|--
Bramlett's recent performances
- Bramlett has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
- Bramlett has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.308
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.352
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.015
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.217
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.459
|0.108
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.308 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 313.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bramlett is sporting a 0.352 mark. He has a 67.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he is breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Bramlett has accumulated 130 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 136th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
