Joseph Bramlett betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Joseph Bramlett returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 26th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Bramlett's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2668-66-68-72-10

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Bramlett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3966-68-71-68-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3868-71-71-74-410.578
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open367-68-64-68-21105.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT3569-71-64-71-7--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2966-72-67-71-8--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5871-71-71-70-5--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT5264-75-70-70-5--

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • Bramlett has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
    • Bramlett has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3080.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3520.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0150.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.217-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4590.108

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.308 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 313.2 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bramlett is sporting a 0.352 mark. He has a 67.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he is breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Bramlett has accumulated 130 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 136th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

