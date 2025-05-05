Jonathan Byrd betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Jonathan Byrd of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Jonathan Byrd returns to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club looking to improve on his previous performance at this event.
Byrd's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Byrd's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Byrd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-78
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|71-67-72-67
|-7
|7.750
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T42
|69-72-68-67
|-6
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|70-65-71-71
|-11
|4.978
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
Byrd's recent performances
- Byrd's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 42nd at The RSM Classic, where he finished with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd has an average of 0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.258
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.143
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.782
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.602
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.268
|0.256
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
- Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.258 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Byrd is sporting a 0.143 mark. He has a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Byrd has delivered a 0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.88.
- Byrd has accumulated 8 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 207th on TOUR.
- He has broken par 21.53% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.