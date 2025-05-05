PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Jonathan Byrd betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Jonathan Byrd of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Jonathan Byrd returns to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club looking to improve on his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Byrd at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Byrd's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-71+1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Byrd's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Byrd's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-78-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4971-67-72-67-77.750
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT4269-72-68-67-6--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT5070-65-71-71-114.978
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-72-4--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenMC71-75+2--

    Byrd's recent performances

    • Byrd's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 42nd at The RSM Classic, where he finished with a score of 6-under.
    • He has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Byrd has an average of 0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.258-0.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1430.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.7820.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6020.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2680.256

    Byrd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.258 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Byrd is sporting a 0.143 mark. He has a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Byrd has delivered a 0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.88.
    • Byrd has accumulated 8 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 207th on TOUR.
    • He has broken par 21.53% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

