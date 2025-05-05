John Pak betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: John Pak of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
John Pak will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Pak's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Pak's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Pak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|70
|70-67-75-74
|+2
|3.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|67-72-72-78
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|71-68-76-77
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|72-65-72-71
|E
|3.200
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-72-72-73
|+4
|3.800
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|68-67-68-69
|-12
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|67-78-74-75
|+6
|5.200
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-76
|-6
|--
Pak's recent performances
- Pak has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 12-under.
- Pak has an average of -0.561 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pak has averaged -0.846 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.467
|-0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.307
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.098
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.764
|-0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.022
|-0.846
Pak's advanced stats and rankings
- Pak has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.307 (51st) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Pak has sported a -0.467 mark that ranked 165th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 286.8 yards ranked 173rd.
- On the greens, Pak has delivered a -0.764 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 174th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26.
- Pak has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 164th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.