Jesper Svensson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.580 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 25.07% of the time.