1H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot on the 11th hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Jesper Svensson will compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 8-11. This marks Svensson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Svensson's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3370-72-73-74+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2767-69-63-72-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6471-73-73-71+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-70-72-74E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3264-67-72-71-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4968-66-72-71-77.750
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6370-70-73-68-34.200
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he tied for 27th with a score of 9-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.667 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged 0.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5110.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.580-1.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.1390.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4920.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5620.180

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.580 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 25.07% of the time.
    • Svensson has accumulated 168 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

