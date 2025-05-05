Jesper Svensson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot on the 11th hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Jesper Svensson will compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 8-11. This marks Svensson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Svensson's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|70-72-73-74
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|67-69-63-72
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-73-73-71
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-70-72-74
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|64-67-72-71
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|68-66-72-71
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T63
|70-70-73-68
|-3
|4.200
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he tied for 27th with a score of 9-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.667 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.511
|0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.580
|-1.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.139
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.492
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.562
|0.180
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.580 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 25.07% of the time.
- Svensson has accumulated 168 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
