James Hahn betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
James Hahn returns to compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which takes place May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Hahn will be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Hahn's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Hahn's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hahn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|12.133
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T37
|66-71-69-66
|-8
|15.500
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|68-68-69-77
|-6
|2.489
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T52
|68-69-66-72
|-9
|6.000
Hahn's recent performances
- Hahn's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 13-under.
- Hahn has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn has averaged -0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.065
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.300
|-0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.146
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.971
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.118
|-0.176
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
- Hahn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hahn has a -1.300 mark this season. He has hit 63.89% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Hahn has delivered a 0.971 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 27.83 Putts Per Round.
- Hahn has broken par 24.07% of the time this season.
- His average Driving Distance stands at 299.8 yards.
- Hahn has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 191st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
