5H AGO

James Hahn betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    James Hahn returns to compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which takes place May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Hahn will be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Hahn at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Hahn's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-71+1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Hahn's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hahn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3467-72-67-69-1312.133
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3766-71-69-66-815.500
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC73-71+2--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT6468-68-69-77-62.489
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT5268-69-66-72-96.000

    Hahn's recent performances

    • Hahn's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 13-under.
    • Hahn has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn has averaged -0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.065-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.300-0.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1460.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.9710.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.118-0.176

    Hahn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hahn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hahn has a -1.300 mark this season. He has hit 63.89% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Hahn has delivered a 0.971 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 27.83 Putts Per Round.
    • Hahn has broken par 24.07% of the time this season.
    • His average Driving Distance stands at 299.8 yards.
    • Hahn has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 191st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

