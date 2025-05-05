PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Henrik Norlander returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Norlander's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2068-67-68-70-11

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Norlander's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4570-67-71-66-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-69-61-69-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1867-73-68-71-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1272-67-73-73-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1671-70-69-70-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4071-68-67-70-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1367-71-67-66-1356.250

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Norlander has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has averaged 0.519 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.221-0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green41.0020.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green163-0.352-0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2070.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6360.519

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander ranks fourth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 1.002.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.89% ranks 48th on TOUR this season.
    • Norlander's Driving Distance average of 294.4 yards places him 147th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 296 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 77th in that category.
    • Norlander's Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.74% is impressive, ranking ninth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW