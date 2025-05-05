Henrik Norlander betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Norlander's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|70-67-71-66
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-69-61-69
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|67-73-68-71
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|72-67-73-73
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|71-70-69-70
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T13
|67-71-67-66
|-13
|56.250
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Norlander has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged 0.519 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.221
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|1.002
|0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.352
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.207
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.636
|0.519
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander ranks fourth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 1.002.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.89% ranks 48th on TOUR this season.
- Norlander's Driving Distance average of 294.4 yards places him 147th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 296 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 77th in that category.
- Norlander's Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.74% is impressive, ranking ninth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.