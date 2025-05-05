PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Harry Hall returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 40th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Hall at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Hall's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4072-67-68-70-7

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Hall's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-68-68-67-1220.583
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4968-67-75-76-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2670-69-74-74-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1868-67-70-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5469-70-74-73+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3464-72-67-72-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5871-71-70-71-58.438

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 10-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 0.720 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.170-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.0270.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.3410.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5840.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7280.720

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.584 ranks 10th on TOUR this season, while his average of 27.59 Putts Per Round ranks third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall sports a 0.341 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR this season.
    • Hall has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.170 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hall is breaking par 25.85% of the time, ranking ninth on TOUR in that category.
    • Hall has accumulated 385 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 61st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

