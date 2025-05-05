Harry Hall betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Harry Hall returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 40th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Hall's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|68-67-75-76
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|70-69-74-74
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|69-70-74-73
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|64-72-67-72
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|71-71-70-71
|-5
|8.438
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 10-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 0.720 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.170
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.027
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.341
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.584
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.728
|0.720
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.584 ranks 10th on TOUR this season, while his average of 27.59 Putts Per Round ranks third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall sports a 0.341 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR this season.
- Hall has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.170 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hall is breaking par 25.85% of the time, ranking ninth on TOUR in that category.
- Hall has accumulated 385 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 61st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.