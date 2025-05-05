Greyson Sigg betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Greyson Sigg of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11. He'll aim to improve on his tied for 13th finish from last year's tournament.
Sigg's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Sigg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|67-72-71-75
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|4.200
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|70-65-69-68
|-12
|44.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T32
|73-65-68-70
|-8
|22.875
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished 17th with a score of 12-under.
- Sigg has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has averaged -0.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.072
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.287
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.029
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.498
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.110
|-0.405
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg is sporting a 0.287 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.82% of the time.
- Sigg has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 128th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
