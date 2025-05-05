Greyson Sigg betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg is sporting a 0.287 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.82% of the time.