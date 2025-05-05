PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Greyson Sigg of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11. He'll aim to improve on his tied for 13th finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Sigg's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1367-67-68-69-13

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Sigg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4167-72-71-75-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6467-69-70-76-24.200
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1770-65-69-68-1244.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3273-65-68-70-822.875

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished 17th with a score of 12-under.
    • Sigg has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has averaged -0.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.072-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.287-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.0290.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.498-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.110-0.405

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg is sporting a 0.287 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.82% of the time.
    • Sigg has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 128th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
