5H AGO

George McNeill betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    George McNeill tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for McNeill at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is McNeill's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    George McNeill's recent performances

    • McNeill has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McNeill has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    George McNeill's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.364

    George McNeill's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNeill has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.14% in the 2025 season.
    • His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 301.1 yards.
    • McNeill has accumulated 13 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 203rd on TOUR.
    • He averages 29.38 Putts Per Round in the 2025 season.
    • McNeill's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 12.50% for the 2025 season.
    • He has a Par Breakers percentage of 22.22% in the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNeill as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

