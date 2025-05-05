George McNeill betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
George McNeill tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is McNeill's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
George McNeill's recent performances
- McNeill has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McNeill has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
George McNeill's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.364
George McNeill's advanced stats and rankings
- McNeill has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.14% in the 2025 season.
- His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 301.1 yards.
- McNeill has accumulated 13 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 203rd on TOUR.
- He averages 29.38 Putts Per Round in the 2025 season.
- McNeill's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 12.50% for the 2025 season.
- He has a Par Breakers percentage of 22.22% in the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNeill as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.