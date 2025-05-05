Frankie Capan III betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Frankie Capan III will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Capan's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Frankie Capan III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|63-69-60-70
|-26
|105.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T55
|69-67-72-70
|-6
|5.700
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
Frankie Capan III's recent performances
- Capan has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
- Capan has an average of -0.653 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Capan has averaged -0.905 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Frankie Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|183
|-1.298
|-0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.566
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.074
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.494
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.444
|-0.905
Frankie Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.298 (183rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan sports a -0.566 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 183rd with a 59.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Capan has delivered a 0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Capan has accumulated 182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 112th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
