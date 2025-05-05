PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Frankie Capan III betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Frankie Capan III will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Capan at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Capan's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Frankie Capan III's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans363-69-60-70-26105.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-72+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-75+2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5569-67-72-70-65.700
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC77-71+6--

    Frankie Capan III's recent performances

    • Capan has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
    • Capan has an average of -0.653 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Capan has averaged -0.905 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Frankie Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee183-1.298-0.653
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.566-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.074-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4940.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.444-0.905

    Frankie Capan III's advanced stats and rankings

    • Capan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.298 (183rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan sports a -0.566 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 183rd with a 59.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Capan has delivered a 0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Capan has accumulated 182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 112th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Capan as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

