4H AGO

Francesco Molinari betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Francesco Molinari of Italy plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Francesco Molinari is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This will be Molinari's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Molinari at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Molinari's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Molinari's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4070-70-72-78+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6570-67-73-73-13.900
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaT4966-68-72-71-77.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-70-72-7--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-72+2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1768-66-70-70-10--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT5966-70-75-70-3--

    Molinari's recent performances

    • Molinari has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
    • Molinari has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari has averaged -0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.404-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1920.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0420.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.040-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.294-0.474

    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    • Molinari has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.192 this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 65.87% for the 2025 season.
    • In terms of Driving Distance, Molinari is averaging 293.9 yards off the tee this season.
    • On the greens, Molinari has a Putts Per Round average of 29.24 in 2025.
    • He has accumulated 25 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 196th on TOUR.
    • Molinari's Par Breakers percentage is 20.11% for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

