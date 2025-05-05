Francesco Molinari betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Francesco Molinari of Italy plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Francesco Molinari is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This will be Molinari's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Molinari's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Molinari's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T65
|70-67-73-73
|-1
|3.900
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|T49
|66-68-72-71
|-7
|7.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|68-66-70-70
|-10
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T59
|66-70-75-70
|-3
|--
Molinari's recent performances
- Molinari has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Molinari has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has averaged -0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.404
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.192
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.042
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.040
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.294
|-0.474
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
- Molinari has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.192 this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 65.87% for the 2025 season.
- In terms of Driving Distance, Molinari is averaging 293.9 yards off the tee this season.
- On the greens, Molinari has a Putts Per Round average of 29.24 in 2025.
- He has accumulated 25 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 196th on TOUR.
- Molinari's Par Breakers percentage is 20.11% for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
