Evan Harmeling betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
JACKSON, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 15: Evan Harmeling of the United States plays his shot from the sixth hole during the first round of the Magnit Championship presented by Woodhouse at Metedeconk National Golf Club on August 15, 2024 in Jackson, New Jersey. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Evan Harmeling returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Harmeling's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-75
|+6
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Harmeling's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Harmeling's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|March 24, 2024
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|T10
|70-69-67-67
|-15
|--
Harmeling's recent performances
- Harmeling has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 15-under.
- Harmeling has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harmeling has averaged -0.988 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harmeling's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.988
Harmeling's advanced stats and rankings
- Harmeling has averaged 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Harmeling has posted an average of -0.689 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Harmeling has averaged -0.234 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Harmeling has delivered a -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
- Overall, Harmeling has averaged -0.988 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harmeling as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
