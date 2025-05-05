PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo will compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This tournament offers a purse of $4 million.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Grillo's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-71-71-74-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1869-69-74-74-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-67-69-70-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2271-68-70-72-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6768-70-85-72+77.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6569-69-71-72-33.800
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open7671-69-73-75+42.400
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D78+6--

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged 0.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.0340.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.2590.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green181-0.509-0.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2880.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.4460.660

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.034 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a -0.259 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 63.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
    • Grillo has accumulated 108 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 146th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW