Emiliano Grillo betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo will compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This tournament offers a purse of $4 million.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Grillo's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|69-69-74-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-67-69-70
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|67
|68-70-85-72
|+7
|7.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T65
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|3.800
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|76
|71-69-73-75
|+4
|2.400
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 0.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.034
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.259
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|181
|-0.509
|-0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.288
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.446
|0.660
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.034 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a -0.259 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 63.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
- Grillo has accumulated 108 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 146th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
