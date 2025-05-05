Dylan Wu betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 16th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Wu's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|66-67-74-71
|-10
|31.417
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-68-70
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T47
|68-71-71-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|69-65-72-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.062
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.586
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.354
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.394
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.564
|-0.457
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.062 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu has sported a -0.586 mark. He ranks 145th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 110 points.
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a -1.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he is breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Wu's average Driving Distance this season is 294.3 yards, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 65.87%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
