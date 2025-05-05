PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 16th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Wu at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Wu's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1666-68-69-69-12

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1266-67-74-71-1031.417
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-69-68-70-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC68-76+2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4768-71-71-69-5--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1469-65-72-67-15--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Wu has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.062-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.586-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3540.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.394-0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.564-0.457

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.062 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu has sported a -0.586 mark. He ranks 145th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 110 points.
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a -1.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he is breaking par 23.81% of the time.
    • Wu's average Driving Distance this season is 294.3 yards, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 65.87%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

