Doug Ghim betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Ghim's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Ghim's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-67-70-66
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|71-71-72-73
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|68-63-68-72
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|7.288
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|68
|73-70-75-69
|-1
|6.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.209
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.472
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.199
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-0.860
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.019
|0.497
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim is posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.472 (28th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 67.69% ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.199 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Ghim is delivering a -0.860 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 181st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87.
- Ghim's average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 179 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 115th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
