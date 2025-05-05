PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Ghim's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Ghim's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-67-70-66-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1870-70-74-72-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5771-71-72-73+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1168-63-68-72-1358.714
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4969-70-71-69-57.288
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6873-70-75-69-16.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged 0.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.2090.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4720.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1990.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-0.860-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.0190.497

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim is posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.472 (28th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 67.69% ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.199 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Ghim is delivering a -0.860 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 181st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87.
    • Ghim's average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 179 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 115th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

