Dillon Board betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Dillon Board will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Board's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Board's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Board's recent performances
- Board has not recorded any finishes in his last ten appearances.
Board's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Board's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Board's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Board as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
