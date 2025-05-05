Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Davis Riley returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 66th in last year's event. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Riley's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T66
|69-71-73-71
|E
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 66th with an even-par score.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|66-71-68-69
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|63-70-67-72
|-16
|3.900
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|50.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|68-69-70-68
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|7
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|90.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|74-66-73-74
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|64-66-72-68
|-18
|52.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|64-71-75-67
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Riley has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged 0.573 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.545
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.485
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.179
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.189
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.662
|0.573
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.545 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.485 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
- Riley has accumulated 243 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 89th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
