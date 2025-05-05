PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 66th in last year's event. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Riley at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Riley's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6669-71-73-71E

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 66th with an even-par score.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4566-71-68-69-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3263-70-67-72-163.900
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-69-75-69-250.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5268-69-70-68-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship769-70-69-69-790.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3874-66-73-74-122.500
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT664-66-72-68-1852.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4864-71-75-67-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-73-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
    • Riley has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged 0.573 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.5450.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.485-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1790.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1890.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.6620.573

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.545 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.485 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
    • Riley has accumulated 243 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 89th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

