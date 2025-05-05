PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
David Skinns betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

David Skinns betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    David Skinns returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing T20 in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Skinns' recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2071-68-68-66-11

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Skinns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5267-69-71-70-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2664-67-65-73-197.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2467-68-73-72-822.556
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-71+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5273-64-70-68-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4968-70-69-72-57.288

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
    • Skinns has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has averaged -0.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.695-0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.0890.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.038-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.094-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.840-0.217

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.695 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a -0.089 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns has delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.70% of the time.
    • Skinns has accumulated 50 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 179th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

