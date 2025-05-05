David Skinns betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
David Skinns returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing T20 in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Skinns' recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|67-69-71-70
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|64-67-65-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|67-68-73-72
|-8
|22.556
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|73-64-70-68
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|68-70-69-72
|-5
|7.288
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
- Skinns has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged -0.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.695
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.089
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.038
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.094
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.840
|-0.217
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.695 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a -0.089 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns has delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.70% of the time.
- Skinns has accumulated 50 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 179th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
