3H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day three of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 26, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky returns to compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Lipsky missed the cut in his previous appearance at this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Lipsky's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-73+4

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3170-70-72-70-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5770-71-75-71+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open7867-71-75-75E1.369
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT7672-66-72-77+32.350

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged -0.919 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.405-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.010-0.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1790.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.811-0.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.027-0.919

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.405 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky is sporting a 0.010 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky is delivering a -0.811 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 178th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 175th by breaking par 18.83% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

