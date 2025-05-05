David Lipsky betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day three of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 26, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
David Lipsky returns to compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Lipsky missed the cut in his previous appearance at this tournament in 2024.
Lipsky's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+4
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|70-70-72-70
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|70-71-75-71
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|78
|67-71-75-75
|E
|1.369
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T76
|72-66-72-77
|+3
|2.350
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.919 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.405
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.010
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.179
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.811
|-0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.027
|-0.919
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.405 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky is sporting a 0.010 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky is delivering a -0.811 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 178th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 175th by breaking par 18.83% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
