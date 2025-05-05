PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Danny Walker will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This tournament presents an opportunity for Walker to showcase his skills on the PGA TOUR.

    Latest odds for Walker at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Walker's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-68-66-68-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3172-66-70-74-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC79-68+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-65-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT673-70-66-70-9250.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6466-67-73-74-82.427
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1368-71-67-65-1356.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4265-74-78-74+311.750

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 9-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged 0.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.084-0.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.3140.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.3330.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1010.0010.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7320.103

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.084 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.314 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Walker has delivered a 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
    • Walker has accumulated 398 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 59th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

