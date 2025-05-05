Danny Walker betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Danny Walker will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This tournament presents an opportunity for Walker to showcase his skills on the PGA TOUR.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Walker's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-68-66-68
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|72-66-70-74
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|73-70-66-70
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|66-67-73-74
|-8
|2.427
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T13
|68-71-67-65
|-13
|56.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|65-74-78-74
|+3
|11.750
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 9-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged 0.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.084
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.314
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.333
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|0.001
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.732
|0.103
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.084 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.314 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker has delivered a 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
- Walker has accumulated 398 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 59th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
