4H AGO

Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Cristobal Del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Cristobal Del Solar will compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, looking to make his mark in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Del Solar at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Del Solar's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Cristobal Del Solar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-71-65-67-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5467-70-72-69-103.646
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-71-2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT6668-77-74-77+83.700

    Cristobal Del Solar's recent performances

    • Del Solar has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Del Solar has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Del Solar has averaged -0.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cristobal Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.437-0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.769-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-0.3620.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.0410.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Total177-1.527-0.405

    Cristobal Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Del Solar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.437 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sports a -0.769 mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 62.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Del Solar has delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 180th by breaking par 18.39% of the time.
    • Del Solar has accumulated 41 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 184th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

