Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Cristobal Del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Cristobal Del Solar will compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, looking to make his mark in this tournament.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Del Solar's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Cristobal Del Solar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-70-72-69
|-10
|3.646
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T66
|68-77-74-77
|+8
|3.700
Cristobal Del Solar's recent performances
- Del Solar has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Del Solar has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Del Solar has averaged -0.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cristobal Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.437
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.769
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.362
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.041
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|177
|-1.527
|-0.405
Cristobal Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
- Del Solar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.437 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sports a -0.769 mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 62.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Del Solar has delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 180th by breaking par 18.39% of the time.
- Del Solar has accumulated 41 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 184th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
