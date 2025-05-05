PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot on the 13th hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot on the 13th hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic as the defending champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 looking to repeat his success in the 2025 edition of the event.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Gotterup's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024166-64-65-67-22

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 22-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1568-66-71-64-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-69-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1865-73-74-67-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-70+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1869-68-67-66-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1663-70-70-70-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-66-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 0.561 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1580.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.140-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.1300.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.180-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.2910.561

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.158 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a -0.140 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
    • Gotterup has accumulated 218 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 100th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

