Chris Gotterup betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot on the 13th hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic as the defending champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 looking to repeat his success in the 2025 edition of the event.
Gotterup's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 22-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|68-66-71-64
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-69-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|65-73-74-67
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|69-68-67-66
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|63-70-70-70
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.561 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.158
|0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.140
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.130
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.180
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.291
|0.561
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.158 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a -0.140 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
- Gotterup has accumulated 218 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 100th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
