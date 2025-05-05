Austin Cook betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Austin Cook of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Austin Cook returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Cook's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+3
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Cook's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Cook's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|66-65-69-73
|-15
|26.665
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
Cook's recent performances
- Cook had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Cook has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cook has averaged -0.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.199
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
- Cook's Greens in Regulation Percentage for the 2025 season stands at 71.30%.
- His average Driving Distance is 281.9 yards for the current season.
- Cook has accumulated 27 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 192nd on TOUR.
- His Putts Per Round average is 28.33 for the 2025 season.
- Cook's Bogey Avoidance rate is 9.26% this season.
- He has a Par Breakers percentage of 22.22% in the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
