4H AGO

Austin Cook betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Austin Cook of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Austin Cook returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Cook at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Cook's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-74+3

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Cook's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Cook's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1666-65-69-73-1526.665
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC72-71+1--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--

    Cook's recent performances

    • Cook had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Cook has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook has averaged -0.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.199

    Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cook's Greens in Regulation Percentage for the 2025 season stands at 71.30%.
    • His average Driving Distance is 281.9 yards for the current season.
    • Cook has accumulated 27 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 192nd on TOUR.
    • His Putts Per Round average is 28.33 for the 2025 season.
    • Cook's Bogey Avoidance rate is 9.26% this season.
    • He has a Par Breakers percentage of 22.22% in the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

