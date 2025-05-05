PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Chesson Hadley returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 10th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Hadley's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1069-67-67-67-14

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Hadley's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hadley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-78-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-75E--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC68-80-69+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3971-69-69-68-11--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT6467-68-77-69-3--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5566-71-70-71-10--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT5073-67-71-74-3--

    Hadley's recent performances

    • Hadley's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 39th at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished with a score of 11-under.
    • Hadley has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has averaged -0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.726-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.999-0.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.614-0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.4710.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.868-0.782

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.726 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hadley is sporting a -1.999 mark this season. He has a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 1.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he is breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    • Hadley's average Driving Distance stands at 299.7 yards this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

