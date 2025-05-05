Chesson Hadley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chesson Hadley returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 10th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Hadley's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Hadley's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hadley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-78
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-80-69
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T39
|71-69-69-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T64
|67-68-77-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T50
|73-67-71-74
|-3
|--
Hadley's recent performances
- Hadley's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 39th at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished with a score of 11-under.
- Hadley has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has averaged -0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.726
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.999
|-0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.614
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.471
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.868
|-0.782
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.726 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hadley is sporting a -1.999 mark this season. He has a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 1.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he is breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Hadley's average Driving Distance stands at 299.7 yards this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
