Chandler Phillips betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 50th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Phillips' recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|65-68-70-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|62-68-68-67
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|73-69-70-72
|E
|12.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|68-73-76-77
|+6
|7.875
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|66-69-68-72
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|69-70-69-71
|-5
|7.288
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 0.876 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.139
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.045
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|0.012
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.126
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.208
|0.876
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.139 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips is sporting a 0.045 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 62.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 20.46% of the time.
- Phillips has accumulated 201 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 107th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
