PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 50th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Phillips' recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5067-69-72-71-5

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1565-68-70-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1062-68-68-67-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1872-69-73-72-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3269-67-69-67-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4273-69-70-72E12.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6168-73-76-77+67.875
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3466-69-68-72-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4969-70-69-71-57.288

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged 0.876 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.139-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0450.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green950.0120.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.1260.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.2080.876

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.139 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips is sporting a 0.045 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 62.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips has delivered a -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 20.46% of the time.
    • Phillips has accumulated 201 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 107th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW