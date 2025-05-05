Chan Kim betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 20: Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Chan Kim returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 40th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Kim's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T7
|67-66-69-74
|-12
|52.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|69-71-73-71
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|66-69-72-66
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|44.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.482
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.407
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.167
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.013
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.106
|0.204
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.482 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.407 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.61 percent of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 263 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 84th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
