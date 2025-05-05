Chan Kim betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.482 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.407 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.61 percent of the time.