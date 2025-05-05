PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 20: Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Chan Kim returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 40th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Kim's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4066-68-69-74-7

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT767-66-69-74-1252.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT569-71-73-71-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-68-69-67-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1666-69-72-66-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-66-68-71-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1768-71-67-66-1244.000

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.482-0.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.4070.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1670.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.013-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1060.204

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.482 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.407 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.61 percent of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 263 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 84th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

