4H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Chad Ramey of the United States watches his shot from the second tee on day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 25, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Ramey's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-74+4

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1869-67-72-71-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT572-68-70-74-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-68-73-65-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-78+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-69-65-73-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3467-71-70-67-917.000

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Ramey has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged 0.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.282-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0170.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.2730.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1310.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.4060.236

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.282 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a 0.017 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 66.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62.
    • Ramey has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 99th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

