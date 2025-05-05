Chad Ramey betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Chad Ramey of the United States watches his shot from the second tee on day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 25, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Ramey's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-74
|+4
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|67-67-62-68
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|69-67-72-71
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|72-68-70-74
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-68-73-65
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|67-71-70-67
|-9
|17.000
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Ramey has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.282
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.017
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.273
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.131
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.406
|0.236
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.282 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a 0.017 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 66.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62.
- Ramey has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 99th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
