5H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Carson Young of the United States plays a shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Carson Young returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing T32 in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 looking to improve on his previous performance in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Young at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Young's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3269-69-67-70-9

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4067-71-76-76+213.071
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5473-67-78-73+311.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1068-65-70-68-1738.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC74-73+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5771-69-71-69-45.100
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 0.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3670.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.0660.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.280-0.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.333-0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.3120.081

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.367 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a -0.066 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young delivered a -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 153rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

