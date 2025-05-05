Carson Young betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Carson Young plays a shot during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025.
Carson Young returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing T32 in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 looking to improve on his previous performance in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Young's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Young's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|67-71-76-76
|+2
|13.071
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|73-67-78-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T10
|68-65-70-68
|-17
|38.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|5.100
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
- Young has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 0.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.367
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.066
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.280
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.333
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.312
|0.081
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.367 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a -0.066 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 153rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
