Camilo Villegas betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Camilo Villegas tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. The Colombian golfer will be looking to make his mark on the par-71, 7,347-yard course in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Villegas' first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Villegas' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6770-66-76-71-13.400
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5670-71-75-77+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7073-71-73-73+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5466-76-75-74+311.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-68-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC66-72-4--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4466-70-71-71-610.600
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--

    Villegas' recent performances

    • Villegas' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for 44th with a score of 6-under.
    • Villegas has an average of -1.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has averaged -1.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.676-1.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.069-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.099-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.0990.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.409-1.003

    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.676 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.0 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sports a 0.069 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 63.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.
    • Villegas has accumulated 116 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 141st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

