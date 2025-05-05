Camilo Villegas betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Camilo Villegas tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. The Colombian golfer will be looking to make his mark on the par-71, 7,347-yard course in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Villegas' first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Villegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|70-66-76-71
|-1
|3.400
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|70-71-75-77
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|73-71-73-73
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|66-76-75-74
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T44
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|10.600
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for 44th with a score of 6-under.
- Villegas has an average of -1.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -1.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.676
|-1.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.069
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.099
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.099
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.409
|-1.003
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.676 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.0 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sports a 0.069 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 63.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.
- Villegas has accumulated 116 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 141st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
