Camilo Villegas betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.676 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.0 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sports a 0.069 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 63.40% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.