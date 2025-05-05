PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cameron Champ betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Cameron Champ tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This tournament presents a new challenge for Champ as he competes on this course.

    Latest odds for Champ at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Champ's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Cameron Champ's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-70-68-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-72-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1668-68-73-64-1526.665
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-72+2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenW/D72+1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT4665-69-70-71-9--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--

    Cameron Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
    • Champ has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ has averaged 0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cameron Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0340.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.7280.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.464-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.4770.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.7760.474

    Cameron Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.034 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ is sporting a 0.728 mark. He has a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Champ has delivered a 1.477 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.20.
    • Champ's average Driving Distance this season is 315.7 yards.
    • He has accumulated 73 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 161st on TOUR.
    • Champ breaks par 26.67% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.89%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

