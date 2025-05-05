Cameron Champ betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Cameron Champ tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This tournament presents a new challenge for Champ as he competes on this course.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Champ's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Cameron Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-70-68-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|68-68-73-64
|-15
|26.665
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T46
|65-69-70-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
Cameron Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
- Champ has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged 0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cameron Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.034
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.728
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.464
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.477
|0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.776
|0.474
Cameron Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.034 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ is sporting a 0.728 mark. He has a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Champ has delivered a 1.477 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.20.
- Champ's average Driving Distance this season is 315.7 yards.
- He has accumulated 73 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 161st on TOUR.
- Champ breaks par 26.67% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.89%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
