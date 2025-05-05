Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
TULUM, MEXICO - MAY 04: Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 04, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Adrien Dumont de Chassart returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 40th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-72-67
|-14
|17.889
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|64-70-71-68
|-9
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|69-66-68-66
|-15
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|70-66-72-70
|-10
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.292
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.109
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.624
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.835
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.191
|-0.046
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.292 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.6 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart is sporting a -2.109 mark. He has a 59.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart is delivering a 1.835 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.17, and he breaks par 21.30% of the time.
- Dumont de Chassart has accumulated 18 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 198th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.