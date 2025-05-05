Brice Garnett betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot on the 13th hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, taking place May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This marks Garnett's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Garnett's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T60
|74-68-75-78
|+7
|4.900
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T67
|70-69-71-73
|-1
|3.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|69-69-69-68
|-13
|18.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T30
|66-67-71-67
|-9
|23.714
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -0.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|0.009
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.477
|-0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.321
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.114
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.032
|-0.509
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.009 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.6 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sports a -0.477 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76.
- Garnett ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.09% and has accumulated 161 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
