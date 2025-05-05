PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot on the 13th hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, taking place May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This marks Garnett's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Garnett's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6074-68-75-78+74.900
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4070-67-68-71-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1166-67-69-69-1358.714
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6770-69-71-73-13.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3469-69-69-68-1318.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3066-67-71-67-923.714

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has averaged -0.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1100.009-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.477-0.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.3210.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1140.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.032-0.509

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.009 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.6 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sports a -0.477 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76.
    • Garnett ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.09% and has accumulated 161 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

