PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Brandt Snedeker returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Snedeker's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-74+5

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3565-69-67-72-153.100
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-70+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5773-71-70-73+35.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1068-69-67-67-1738.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-67-4--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open6670-70-72-70-23.800
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3272-72-68-77+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5168-70-68-71-116.629
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5368-69-68-69-66.050
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged -0.436 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.197-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.680-0.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.0370.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.8780.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.037-0.436

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.197 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.4 yards ranks 178th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker is sporting a -0.680 mark that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 63.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker is delivering a 0.878 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.64, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
    • Snedeker has accumulated 84 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 157th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW