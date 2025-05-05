Brandt Snedeker betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Brandt Snedeker returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Snedeker's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-74
|+5
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|73-71-70-73
|+3
|5.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T10
|68-69-67-67
|-17
|38.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-72-70
|-2
|3.800
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|72-72-68-77
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|6.629
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|68-69-68-69
|-6
|6.050
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged -0.436 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.197
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.680
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.037
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.878
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.037
|-0.436
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.197 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.4 yards ranks 178th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker is sporting a -0.680 mark that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 63.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker is delivering a 0.878 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.64, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
- Snedeker has accumulated 84 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 157th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.