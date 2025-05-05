Braden Thornberry betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Braden Thornberry of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Thornberry's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Thornberry's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Thornberry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|64-70-62-69
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|70-70-70-75
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-71-73-74
|+6
|2.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-74
|-2
|--
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
- Thornberry has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thornberry has averaged -0.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-1.179
|-0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.770
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.176
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.280
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.494
|-0.347
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
- Thornberry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.179 (182nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry sports a -0.770 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 184th with a 58.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thornberry has delivered a 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 19.33% of the time.
- Thornberry has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 175th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
