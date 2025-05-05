Braden Thornberry betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Thornberry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.179 (182nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry sports a -0.770 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 184th with a 58.89% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thornberry has delivered a 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 19.33% of the time.