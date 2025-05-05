PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Braden Thornberry betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Braden Thornberry of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Braden Thornberry returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Thornberry at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Thornberry's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-71E

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Thornberry's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Thornberry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1064-70-62-69-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4170-70-70-75-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-71-73-74+62.750
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-70-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-73+3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-72+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-69-74-2--

    Thornberry's recent performances

    • Thornberry has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
    • Thornberry has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thornberry has averaged -0.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee182-1.179-0.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.770-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1760.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2800.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-1.494-0.347

    Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thornberry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.179 (182nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry sports a -0.770 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 184th with a 58.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thornberry has delivered a 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 19.33% of the time.
    • Thornberry has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 175th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

