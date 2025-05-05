Blades Brown betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Blades Brown returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished T26 in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 looking to improve on his previous performance in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Brown's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|72-67-66-69
|-10
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Brown's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-64-74
|-6
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|T26
|72-67-66-69
|-10
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown had his best finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 10-under.
- Brown has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.038
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.604
|0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.833
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.414
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.604
|0.053
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.604 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brown has sported a -0.833 mark this season.
- On the greens, Brown has delivered a -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.27.
- Brown's average Driving Distance this season is 299.6 yards.
- He has been breaking par 23.23% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.