Blades Brown betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Blades Brown returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished T26 in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 looking to improve on his previous performance in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Brown at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Brown's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2672-67-66-69-10

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Brown's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-69-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3468-69-67-71-9--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC72-64-74-6--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicT2672-67-66-69-10--

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown had his best finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 10-under.
    • Brown has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0380.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6040.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.833-0.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.414-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.6040.053

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.604 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brown has sported a -0.833 mark this season.
    • On the greens, Brown has delivered a -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.27.
    • Brown's average Driving Distance this season is 299.6 yards.
    • He has been breaking par 23.23% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
