Bill Haas betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Bill Haas returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which takes place May 8-11 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Haas will look to improve upon his missed cut from last year's tournament.
Bill Haas's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Haas's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Bill Haas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-75
|+2
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|65-68-72-73
|-10
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
Bill Haas's recent performances
- Haas had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 55th with a score of 10-under.
- Haas has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Haas has averaged -0.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bill Haas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.117
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.509
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.514
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.675
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.769
|-0.232
Bill Haas's advanced stats and rankings
- Haas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.117 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 291.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Haas is sporting a 0.509 mark. He has a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Haas has delivered a -1.675 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he is breaking par 19.05% of the time.
- Haas has a 15.87% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
