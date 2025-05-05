PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Bill Haas betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Bill Haas returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which takes place May 8-11 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Haas will look to improve upon his missed cut from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Haas at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Bill Haas's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-71-1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Haas's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Bill Haas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-70-75+2--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5565-68-72-73-10--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC72-71+1--

    Bill Haas's recent performances

    • Haas had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 55th with a score of 10-under.
    • Haas has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Haas has averaged -0.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bill Haas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.117-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5090.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.514-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.675-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.769-0.232

    Bill Haas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Haas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.117 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 291.9 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Haas is sporting a 0.509 mark. He has a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Haas has delivered a -1.675 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he is breaking par 19.05% of the time.
    • Haas has a 15.87% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

